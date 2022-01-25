Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

