Morgan Stanley Cuts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $250.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.25. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,100. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.03. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

