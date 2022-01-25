Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $158,218.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

