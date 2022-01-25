Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $105.53 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 4.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $105,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 790.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.04. 152,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,549. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.22. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

