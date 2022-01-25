Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $48.36 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,815 shares of company stock valued at $144,109,695. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.19. The stock had a trading volume of 314,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,543. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

