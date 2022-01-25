Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,441 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 477,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

