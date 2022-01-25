Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,565 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 224.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 65,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 71,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.2% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.96. 7,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,378. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

