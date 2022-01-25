Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 48.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.1% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.39.

Netflix stock traded down $14.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.62. The stock had a trading volume of 134,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.13. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

