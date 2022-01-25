Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,034. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

