Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.