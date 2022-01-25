MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $507.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.22. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

