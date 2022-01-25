mStable USD Market Cap Hits $41.14 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $233,239.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.39 or 1.00075299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00092920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00432608 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.