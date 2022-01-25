MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.57 ($239.29).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €8.15 ($9.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €185.10 ($210.34). 217,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.92. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

