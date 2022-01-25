MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.94

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.94 and traded as low as C$52.64. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$55.96, with a volume of 86,316 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

