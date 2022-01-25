MultiPlan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 36,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,742% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,298 call options.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MultiPlan by 711.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 219,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of -0.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.