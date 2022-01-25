Multiplier (BMXX) Hits Market Cap of $12,815.46

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 43% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $12,815.46 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

