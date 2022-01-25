Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.