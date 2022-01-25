Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Myriad has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $238.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000186 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,054,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

