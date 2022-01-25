Mysterium Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $174,349.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

