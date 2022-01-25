Name Change Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,216.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,216.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004254 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,505,592 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

