Name Changing Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

