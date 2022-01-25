NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Director Buys C$24,910.00 in Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Director Soroush Nazarpour bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978,885 shares in the company, valued at C$56,300,759.50.

CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRA. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

