Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0014

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $36,798.55 and approximately $6,983.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,084,487 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

