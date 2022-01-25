Nasdacoin Price Down 37.4% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $36,912.03 and approximately $5,006.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,092,042 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

