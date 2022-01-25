Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,006.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $36,912.03 and $5,006.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,092,042 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

