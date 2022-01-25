Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $142,561.10 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

