National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.10

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

