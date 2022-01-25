National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

