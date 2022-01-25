Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,692.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $66,692.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007807 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,700,740 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

