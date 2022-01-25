Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 35.5% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $121,743.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002507 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016465 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007960 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,631,624 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

