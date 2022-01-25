Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Financial Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A SunPower 27.71% 8.15% 2.07%

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A SunPower $1.12 billion 2.50 $475.05 million $1.70 9.58

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 SunPower 4 6 3 0 1.92

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 126.42%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $25.62, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than SunPower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunPower beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers. The Commercial and Industrial Solutions segment includes direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sales of energy under power purchase agreements. The Other Segment consists worldwide power plant project development, project sales, and U.S. manufacturing. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

