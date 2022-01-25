NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of NBT Bancorp worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 82.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

