Neblio Market Capitalization Reaches $10.30 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $248,497.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004234 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,912,685 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,705 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

