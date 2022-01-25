Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 10.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13.00 to 10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.03.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

