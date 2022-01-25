Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.45

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 37553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLC shares. lowered shares of Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$908.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.38.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0400628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

