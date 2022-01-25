Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

