NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $186,121.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016930 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

