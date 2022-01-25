Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.59 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $433.70 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.61 or 0.06605416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00292870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.00780137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00064521 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00387754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,338,641,017 coins and its circulating supply is 29,525,758,940 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

