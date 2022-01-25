Nestree Hits Market Capitalization of $13.02 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,232.13 or 0.99983425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00432308 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.