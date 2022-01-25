Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

