Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108463 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

