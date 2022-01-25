Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.30 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $518.15 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 527,953,181 coins and its circulating supply is 527,952,587 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

