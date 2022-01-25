News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 974.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,575 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in News were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in News by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in News by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in News by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

