NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3,534.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00293000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

