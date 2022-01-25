Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Down 0.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

