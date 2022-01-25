Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT Lowered to $1.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 93.04% from the company’s current price.

NEXXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Nexi stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Nexi has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

