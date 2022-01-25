NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

