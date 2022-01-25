NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NYSE NEP opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

