NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 451,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

In other news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

