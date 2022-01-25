NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

